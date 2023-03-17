Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CAO Sells 180 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $712.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $387,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $180,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 954.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,866,000 after purchasing an additional 277,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,026,000 after purchasing an additional 182,491 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

