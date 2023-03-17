Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Sells 1,446 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Winmark Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.00. 7,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $183.93 and a 12-month high of $300.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.83.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WINA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 856.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Winmark during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.