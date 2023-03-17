Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.25.

NSIT traded down $2.80 on Thursday, reaching $136.68. 175,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.35. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 22,026 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $2,789,152.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,443,977 shares in the company, valued at $562,740,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $760,651,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

