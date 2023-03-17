Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Insulet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PODD traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.88. The stock had a trading volume of 433,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.18. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,206.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,723.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,401 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,895 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

