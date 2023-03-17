inSure DeFi Market Cap Hits $80.66 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $80.66 million and $1.67 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00291871 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,464,958.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

