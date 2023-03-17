Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITR. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITR stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,580. The stock has a market cap of C$58.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

