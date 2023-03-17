Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $38.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the first quarter valued at about $361,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

