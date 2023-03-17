Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 6.2 %

INTC stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

