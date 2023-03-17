International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ IBOC traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.07. 177,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,273. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

About International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

