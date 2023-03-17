International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lifted by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.7% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Further Reading

