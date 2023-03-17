International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Director Sells $578,500.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Stock Down 1.1 %

INSW opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

