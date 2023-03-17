Internet Computer Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00020273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $43.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00047714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,114,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,396,486 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

