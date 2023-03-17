InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 538,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 13th total of 507,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,345.3 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.05.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIPZF. TD Securities cut InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.