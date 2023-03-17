InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSE IVT opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

