Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

