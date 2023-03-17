Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) is BCS Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN remained flat at $21.08 during trading on Friday. 17,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,944. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.