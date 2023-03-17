Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,531,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,197 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 472,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,227,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.