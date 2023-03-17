Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

Invesco stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.61. 2,026,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

