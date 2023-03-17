Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,662 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $195,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,029. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.25 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

