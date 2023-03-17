Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $56,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $61.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

