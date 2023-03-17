Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
SPHQ stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.
