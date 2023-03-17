Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March 17th (AAL, AIT, AKRTF, CB, COLB, FMC, GDS, GOOGL, GSK, HRIBF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 17th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)

was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $239.00 price target on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $123.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $143.00 target price on the stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Hovde Group currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.75.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a sell rating to an underperform rating.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

YTO Express (International) (OTCMKTS:YTOEF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

