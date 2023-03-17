Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Clear Secure (YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE: YOU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/2/2023 – Clear Secure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Clear Secure had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Clear Secure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Clear Secure is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YOU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 1,975,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,313. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,790,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,790,387.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $135,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,656,352 shares of company stock valued at $106,192,358 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 826,003 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,879,000 after acquiring an additional 576,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond Capital Management LP grew its stake in Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 3,331,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

