Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Investors Title Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.58. 2,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $125.80 and a fifty-two week high of $210.40. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.86.
Investors Title Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investors Title
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
Further Reading
