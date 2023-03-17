Invitoken (INVI) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Invitoken token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Invitoken has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $37,768.07 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.00368550 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,047.18 or 0.26788286 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars.

