IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.08 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. IOTA has a total market cap of $597.33 million and $10.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003864 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00010193 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000118 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

