iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.15. 262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91.
