iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,970,000.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG opened at $69.08 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.76.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

