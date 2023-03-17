iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Boosted by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 368.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,199,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,121,201 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

