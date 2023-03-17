iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.2% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $402.44 and its 200-day moving average is $392.16. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

