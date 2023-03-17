iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVV traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $392.51. 2,061,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,993. The firm has a market cap of $293.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

