iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Raised by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,053 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.88. 653,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,337. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.72.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
