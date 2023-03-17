iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 13,207.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,112 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $99.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,873. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $108.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

