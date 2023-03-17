iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.58. 2,588,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,497. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $108.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

