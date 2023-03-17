iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGE – Get Rating) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.58. Approximately 1,078,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,430,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

