iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

