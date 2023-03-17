iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 335,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 267,700 shares.The stock last traded at $48.05 and had previously closed at $47.64.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 202.8% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

