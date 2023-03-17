iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Position Cut by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCB traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $57.73. 2,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,432. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

