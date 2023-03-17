iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

EFA stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

