iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Increased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $786,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 45,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. 378,313 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

