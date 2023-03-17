iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMA – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $62.23 and last traded at $62.97. Approximately 49,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 109,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $477.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.