iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in February

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 887,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,817 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

