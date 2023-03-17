iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Gries Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.60. 3,808,747 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

