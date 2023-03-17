iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after purchasing an additional 219,057 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

