iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,660,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,643,000 after buying an additional 31,422,045 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after buying an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,544,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,502,127. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

