iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.74. 345,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,324. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

