iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $12,463,000.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $145.59. 70,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,891. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

