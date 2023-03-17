iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $127.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

