iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 155,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 98,430 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $12,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,651,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IYM stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $154.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.