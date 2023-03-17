iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.62. 26,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

